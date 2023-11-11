Leeds United's team has been revealed for Saturday's Championship hosting of Plymouth Argyle

A Leeds United ever-present misses out and a key Whites figure returns for Saturday afternoon's Championship clash against Plymouth Argyle at Elland Road.

Boss Daniel Farke revealed at Thursday's pre-match press conference that Pascal Struijk had been suffering with a hernia issue and that the centre-back would miss this weekend's contest against the Pilgrims following surgery.

Struijk has been ever-present for Farke this season, playing every minute of every league game and the 24-year-old's place in the side is taken by club captain Liam Cooper who comes into the league XI for just the fourth time this season.

Farke has four other players out injured in Jamie Shackleton (glute), Joe Gelhardt (hand), Djed Spence (knee) and Stuart Dallas (femoral fracture). Charlie Creswell (personal reasons) and Patrick Bamford (illness) were also named as doubts for this weekend's contest but both players make the bench.

Pilgrims boss Steven Schumacher has made two changes to his Plymouth side as Adam Randell and Julio Pleguezuelo replace the benched Ben Waine and suspended Mickel Miller. Forwards Ryan Hardie and Mustapha Bundu plus left back Saxon Earley are out injured.

Leeds United: Meslier, Gray, Rodon, Cooper, Byram; Ampadu, Kamara; Summerville, James, Piroe, Rutter. Subs: Darlow, Ayling, Firpo, Cresswell, Gruev, Anthony, Poveda, Gnonto, Bamford.

Plymouth Argyle: Cooper, Mumba, Houghton, Pleguezuelo, Scarr, Whittaker, Gibson, Azaz, Randell, Cundle, Kesler-Hayden. Subs: Hazard, Gillepshey, Butcher, Edwards, C Wright, Warrington, T Wright, Waine, Issaka.