Leeds United are heading for a club Championship 'first' as part of a big Whites change for Saturday's clash at Ipswich Town.

Saturday afternoon's contest at Portman Road will present United's fourth game of the new Championship season and Daniel Farke's side have been strong favourites with the bookmakers for the three fixtures they have taken in so far.

Leeds were long odds on to beat opening weekend visitors Cardiff City only for the contest to end in a 2-2 draw and the Whites were also firm favourites for both the 1-0 loss at Birmingham City and Friday night's 1-1 draw against visiting West Brom.

But as part of a big change, Leeds are now seen as the underdogs for Saturday’s next Championship assignment at Saturday's hosts Ipswich, representing the first time that United have not been viewed as ‘favourites’ upon the club’s drop back to English football’s second tier.

OUTNUMBERED: Leeds United's record signing Georginio Rutter who is rated the chief Whites goal threat for Saturday's Championship clash at Ipswich Town but behind four home players. Photo by George Wood/Getty Images.

The newly-promoted Tractor Boys have won three games out of three and are firm favourites to make it four out of four in being no bigger than 13-10. Leeds can be backed at 12-5 with 23-10 on offer about the draw.

As part of a clear chief quadruple threat, Ipswich are responsible for the first four players in the first scorer market in Freddie Lapado (11-2), George Hirst (13-2), Conor Chaplin (13-2) and Nathan Broadhead (15-2).

No goalscorer at 15-2 is rated more likely than any Leeds player scoring first given that Georginio Rutter is next in the market but 8-1.

Luis Sinisterra is then 17-2, the same price as Ipswich pair Kayden Jackson and Omari Giraud-Hutchinson.

Joe Gelhardt is then 9s, followed by Ipswich pair Marcus Harness (9s) and Sone Aluko (10s) and then Whites men Dan James (10s), Sonny Perkins (11s), and Ian Poveda (12s).

Leeds, who are sixth bottom, began the season as second favourites to win the league but the Whites have now dropped to joint fourth in the betting upon being leapfrogged by Ipswich and joined by Norwich City.

Leicester City are the only other team alongside Ipswich to have won three games out of three and the Foxes continue to shorten at the head of the betting at 13-5.

Southampton are then 5s, followed by Ipswich who have been slashed to 7s.

Leeds, who were as short as 5-1 with some firms, are now 14s, the same price as Norwich after which there is a break in the market to Watford, West Brom and Stoke City who are all 25s.