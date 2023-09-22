Big Leeds United breakthrough imminently expected despite clear triple Whites warning

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Leeds were seeking a third consecutive league away win in Wednesday night’s clash at Hull City but the Whites found themselves reduced to ten men on the hour mark when centre-back Joe Rodon was given his marching orders for a second booking.

The contest subsequently ended in a goalless draw and Rodon will now be suspended for this weekend’s swift return to action against quietly fancied promotion contenders Watford. The 14th-placed Hornets feature prominently in the betting market of the sides expected to challenge for the top six in being 40-1 eighth favourites to win the division and only 8-1 to go up.

The bookmakers, though, strongly fancy Leeds to have Watford’s measure in Saturday’s 3pm kick-off at Elland Road and seal the big breakthrough of a first home victory of the new Championship campaign.

BREAKTHROUGH: Expected for Leeds United and boss Daniel Farke, above, against Saturday's Championship visitors Watford. Photo by George Tewkesbury/PA Wire.

Leeds have had to settle for a point in all three of their LS11 fixtures so far this season from which Cardiff City, West Brom and Sheffield Wednesday all left with draws. In what could be signalled as a clear triple warning, Leeds were strong favourites for all three of those games but the Whites are still odds-on to beat Watford in being no bigger than 4-5 but as short as 4-6.

Watford can be backed at just short of 4-1 at 15-4 whilst the draw is on offer at 3-1.