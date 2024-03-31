Big Leeds United boost expected with key promotion rivals set to drop points

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Leeds have fallen back to second place in the Championship table after Good Friday’s 2-2 draw at Vicarage Road, the Whites now one point behind new leaders Ipswich Town. Daniel Farke’s side are a point ahead of third-placed Leicester City but the Foxes have a game in hand which all means that United’s automatic promotion destiny is technically out of their own hands with seven games left.

Leeds, though, are confidently expected by the bookmakers to bounce back with a victory in Easter Monday’s hosting of Hull City on a day when a key promotion rival is guaranteed to drop points. Farke’s side are strong odds-on favourites for the Monday night clash against the Tigers who are heading to Elland Road as 6-1 shots. Leeds are hovering around the 1-2 marker and no bigger than 7-15 but as short as 2-5 with some firms. The draw is on offer at 15-4.

The day’s lunchtime kick-off sees Leicester take on Norwich City at the King Power and the bookies expect the Foxes to jump back above Leeds before they take on Hull. Leicester are not long-odds on but still 4-6 shots against 4-1 hopes Norwich. The draw is on offer at 10-3.

NEW BOOST: Expected for Leeds United and boss Daniel Farke, above. Photo by John Walton/PA Wire.

But a key automatic promotion rival is then guaranteed to drop points at teatime as Ipswich and fourth-placed Southampton lock horns at Portman Road and the bookmakers are unsure which way the contest will go.