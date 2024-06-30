Big Leeds United boost expected for start of new Championship season
and live on Freeview channel 276
The fixtures for the 2024-25 season were unveiled on Wednesday, Leeds handed an opening day clash against newly-promoted Portsmouth at Elland Road in a 12.30pm kick-off on Saturday, August 10. Pompey are back in the country’s second tier after an 11-year absence having won last season’s League One title but the bookmakers strongly believe that Daniel Farke’s Whites will land the big boost of an opening weekend victory.
Leeds, who began last season with just two points from an opening possible nine, have already been installed as very firm odds-on favourites for the contest as part of a strong Leeds view from the bookies. The Whites are no bigger than 2-5 but as short as 1-3 with some firms whereas Portsmouth have been marked up as early 7-1 shots to leave Elland Road with a win. The draw is rated a 4-1 chance.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.