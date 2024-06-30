Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A big Leeds United boost is expected for the start of the new Championship season.

The fixtures for the 2024-25 season were unveiled on Wednesday, Leeds handed an opening day clash against newly-promoted Portsmouth at Elland Road in a 12.30pm kick-off on Saturday, August 10. Pompey are back in the country’s second tier after an 11-year absence having won last season’s League One title but the bookmakers strongly believe that Daniel Farke’s Whites will land the big boost of an opening weekend victory.