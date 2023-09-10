Watch more videos on Shots!

Daniel Farke’s side sit 15th in the Championship table after five games played having amassed just six points so far but the bookmakers think Leeds will bag their second league win of the season upon next Sunday’s comeback game at Millwall.

The contest will present United’s first game back after the current international break and Leeds are favourites with every firm for victory at The Den in being as short as 6-5 and no bigger than 7-5 with any bookie. Gary Rowett’s 12th-placed hosts can be backed at 21-10 whilst the draw is on offer at 12-5 for a game in which Leeds striker Joel Piroe is 5-1 favourite to score first.

Leeds began the summer as second favourites for the Championship title behind Leicester City who have strengthened their position at the head of the market following their start of 12 points from a possible 15. The bookmakers firmly expect Enzo Maresca’s side to go up as champions in being 5-2 market leaders and Southampton are now expected to join the Foxes in the automatics.

FAVOURITE: Whites striker Joel Piroe, above, to score first in Leeds United's return to action at next Sunday's Championship hosts Millwall. Photo by Jonathan Gawthorpe.

Russell Martin’s side have usurped Leeds as clear 11-2 second favourites and the oddsmakers now think that 8-1 joint third favourites Leeds are heading for the play-offs. Yet the dramatic conclusion of promotion as play-offs winners is envisaged by those who make the odds via the Whites being clear third favourites for promotion at 9-4. Ipswich Town are the same price as Leeds to win the division at 8s but the Tractor Boys are 5-2 to go up.