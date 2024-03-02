Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Leeds United's draw at Huddersfield Town has been followed by a big Whites blow which has led to a massive change despite an unlikely boost.

Second-placed Leeds saw their record-equalling winning league run ended in the day's lunchtime Yorkshire derby at Huddersfield Town which ended in a 1-1 draw despite the hosts playing the entire second half with ten men.

The draw left second-placed United's automatic promotion destiny out of their own hands despite moving one point clear of third-placed Ipswich Town who then took on hosts Plymouth Argyle at 3pm in their game in hand.

Leaders Leicester City also had the chance to move eight points clear of Leeds with victory in their 3pm kick-off at home to QPR and fourth-placed Southampton had the opportunity to close in their clash at Birmingham City.

As part of an unlikely boost, long odds-on favourites Leicester suffered a surprise 2-1 defeat at home to QPR which has left Leeds five points behind the Foxes and on the same amount of games played.

But as part of a big double Whites blow, Ipswich and Southampton both collected three-point hauls, a 2-0 victory for the Tractor Boys knocking Leeds back down to third and leaving Ipswich's automatic promotion destiny in their own hands in being two points clear of Farke's side.

Their win also helped reduce their deficit in their goal difference which is now 12 goals worse with 11 games left.

There was also a major late twist involving Southampton who looked set to drop points at Birmingham City until Joe Aribo struck a 96th-minute winner to seal a last-gasp 4-3 success.