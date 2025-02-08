Full attention is now back on Leeds United’s promotion quest after the club’s FA Cup exit.

Leeds United’s defeat in the FA Cup has been followed by a big change in the Championship’s automatic promotion race after a fresh twist.

Daniel Farke’s Whites moved five points clear at the top of the Championship through Wednesday night’s 2-0 win at Coventry City but having played a game more than second-placed Sheffield United.

With Leeds in FA Cup action, Chris Wilder’s Blades took in their game in hand on Saturday afternoon with a home clash against relegation-batting Portsmouth.

Gus Hamer fired Sheffield United ahead in the 24th minute but Pompey put themselves on course to take a point as Connor Ogilvie equalised just three minutes later.

The Blades, though, served up one final twist as Jesurun Rak-Sakyi netted in the 73rd minute, his goal sealing a 2-1 win for Wilder’s side who are now just two points behind the Whites.

Leeds, though, have a far superior goal difference and Farke’s Whites have a five-point cushion back to third-placed Burnley.

Fourth-placed Sunderland blew an opportunity to move level on points with third-placed Burnley as their Saturday lunchtime hosting of Watford ended in a 2-2 draw.

The Black Cats are now two points behind the third-placed Clarets, five points behind the second-placed Blades and seven points adrift of table toppers Leeds.

The clear breakaway top four teams all now have 15 games left each. Leeds are back on action on Tuesday evening at Watford.