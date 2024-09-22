Big fresh boost in Leeds United promotion bid expected and notable Whites first

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A new big Leeds United boost is expected and a notable Whites ‘first’.

A fresh big boost in Leeds United’s promotion bid is expected on the back of Saturday’s triumph at Cardiff City.

Daniel Farke’s side approached the weekend’s clash at Cardiff having dropped to ninth place in the table following the previous weekend’s first league defeat of the season via a 1-0 loss at home to Burnley.

Leeds, though, bounced back with a 2-0 win at Cardiff that lifted them up to sixth and the bookmakers firmly expect the fresh boost of another three-point Whites haul next weekend despite the nature of the opposition.

Farke’s side now have a full week off before their next assignment which presents the Saturday afternoon visit of a Coventry City side who took four points from Leeds last season via December’s 1-1 draw at Elland Road and 2-1 victory at the CBS in April.

Mark Robins’ side - beaten play-off finalists in 2023 - finished last season in ninth place and the Sky Blues are among the leading promotion fancies for the 2024-25 campaign.

Leeds, though, are odds-on favourites with every bookmaker to record the notable first of a first win against Coventry under Farke which could take them as high as third depending on the weekend’s other results.

Despite Coventry being in the upper reaches of the promotion market, Leeds are no bigger than 6-10 for next weekend’s Elland Road contest and as short as 1-2. Coventry can be backed at 9-2 and even the draw is on offer at 7-2.