An early boost is expected in Leeds United's new promotion bid.

A big early boost is expected in Leeds United's new season promotion bid amid the emergence of a new main Whites threat.

Daniel Farke's side will begin the new 2024-25 Championship campaign with Saturday lunchtime's visit of Portsmouth from which the bookmakers are very confident that Leeds will take all three points.

The Whites are heavy odds-on favourites across the board in being no bigger than 2-5 but as short as 1-3 with some firms. The draw is on offer at 17-4 whilst newly-promoted League One winners Portsmouth can be backed at 8-1 to leave Elland Road with an opening weekend victory.

In a show of predicted Whites dominance, Leeds have the first eight players in the first goalscorer market in which a clear new main Whites threat is emerging.

Twenty-year-old striker Mateo Joseph is still yet to start a league game but the Spanish youth international has impressed in pre-season and is now favourite with some firms to win the 2024-25 Championship season golden boot.

Several firms have Joseph as market leader to net the game's first goal against Portsmouth although Joseph, Patrick Bamford, Joel Piroe and Georginio Gutter are all between the 7-2 and 5-1 mark. Bamford is technically speaking just about favourite at a best-priced 41-10, followed by Piroe at 9-2, Joseph at 5s and Rutter at 23-4.

Joseph, though, is as short as 4s with those firms who have him top of the list. Whites pair Willy Gnonto and Joe Gelhardt are next at 6s, followed by Dan James and Brenden Aaronson who are both 10s.

Kusini Yengi is rated the main Pompey threat but as big as 12s to score first, followed by team mate Callum Lang who is the same price as new Leeds signing Joe Rothwell.

Pompey quartet Samuel Silvera, Anthony Scully, Paddy Lane and Elias Sorenson are then all 16s, the same price as no goalscorer.

A 2-0 win for Leeds, though, is clear favourite in the correct score market at 13-2 followed by a 2-1 and 1-0 Whites win at 15-2. A 3-0 Leeds triumph is only 17-2.

Longer term, Farke’s Whites remain strong favourites to win the division at a best-priced 7-2, comfortably clear of Burnley at 8s. Luton Town are next at 12s, followed by Middlesbrough at 14s, Coventry City at 16s, Sheffield United at 18s, Norwich City at 20s, Stoke City at 22s and then West Brom at 25s.