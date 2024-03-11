Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A big double Leeds United position change is expected with a strong new verdict now formed on how the Championship's promotion race will end.

Daniel Farke's Whites have moved back into the division's second automatic promotion spot with nine games left, Leeds now sitting a point and a place above Ipswich Town.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The coming weekend marks the Championship's final round of games before the March international break but leaders Leicester City have a break from league action as they visit Chelsea in the FA Cup.

As the Foxes look on, two big changes are expected this weekend which the bookmakers think will very likely end with Leeds in first place.

The Whites take on 16th-placed Millwall at Elland Road on Sunday afternoon knowing that a victory by two clear goals will put them top, level on points with Leicester but ahead on goal difference, albeit having played a game more.

The oddsmakers confidently expect Leeds to beat the Lions who can be backed at 17-2 to leave Elland Road with all three points.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leeds are long odds-on favourites and as short as 3-10 with some firms and no bigger than 2-5. The draw is on offer at 17-4 and a 2-0 win for Leeds - which would take the Whites top - is favourite in the correct score market at 11-2.

But the bookmakers think that Leeds moving into pole position will be the second Whites positional change of the weekend as United are expected to drop down to third place by Saturday teatime.

Ipswich would go back above Leeds, albeit having played one game more, if beating Sheffield Wednesday in a Saturday 3pm kick-off at Portman Road and Kieran McKenna's side are strong odds-on favourites at 8-15. The Owls can be backed at 11-2 whilst the draw is available at 17-5.

If predictions are correct, McKenna's side will move two points back ahead of Leeds, ony for the Whites to jump back in front of them on Sunday afternoon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Longer term, the bookmakers are now more confident than ever that Leeds are going back up. In the odds just for Championship promotion, Leeds are now 1-5, easily the shortest they have been all season.

Leicester have drifted but remain eye-wateringly short at 1-14. Southampton are actually third favourites at evens, just ahead of Ipswich at 11-10. There is then a big gap to West Brom at 8s.

In the betting for a top-two finish, Leeds are now as short as 2-7 and no bigger than 4-11 behind favourites Leicester at 1-9. Ipswich can be backed at 3s with Soutahmpton at 11-2 in what is considered a closed a four-horse race.

But the oddsmakers now think that there is a strong chance of one final huge twist to the tale via Leeds pipping Leicester to the title.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Enzo Maresca's side remain odds-on for the title but the Foxes have drifted alarmingly out to 8-13. Leeds are now as short as 2-1 with some firms and no bigger than 5-2.