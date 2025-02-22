Big double boost for key Leeds United promotion rivals with extra Whites factor

Key Leeds promotion rivals have received a double boost.

Leeds United’s key promotion rivals Burnley have received a double boost in their pursuit of a top-two finish but with a Whites extra still firmly intact.

Leeds began the weekend with a seven-point cushion in the division’s automatic promotion places but third-placed Burnley were presented with the chance to close through Friday night’s hosting of Sheffield Wednesday.

Scott Parker’s Clarets approached the fixture having recorded an incredible 11 Championship clean sheets in succession but somewhat held back by a lack of goals at the other end.

Burnley, though, gave themselves a big double boost in Friday’s fixture by recording a 4-0 success which vastly improved their goal difference as well as giving the team another three-point haul.

Marcus Edwards, Josh Brownhill, Connor Roberts and Manuel Benson all netted for Parker’s side who are now just four points behind Leeds and two adrift of second-placed Sheffield United but having played one game more.

Leeds, though, maintain the extra factor of still having a far better goal difference of plus 48 compared to Burnley’s plus 34 and Sheffield United’s plus 24.