Big double boost for key Leeds United promotion rival as landscape changes
Leeds United’s victory against Norwich City was recorded amid a big double boost for a key Championship promotion rival which has threatened to change an element of the automatic promotion race landscape.
Daniel Farke’s Whites returned to the top of the division with Wednesday night’s 2-0 triumph at home to Norwich City which left the Whites one point ahead of second-placed Sheffield United at the top of the pile.
Leeds had began the evening two points behind the Blades who moved top with Tuesday evening’s 2-1 win at Swansea City as part of a night on which Sunderland moved third with a 1-0 triumph at Derby County.
That result left Burnley down in fourth place but the Clarets took on Plymouth Argyle at Home Park on Wednesday night in an 8pm kick-off and gave themselves a huge double boost with a 5-0 success with also significantly improved their goal difference.
The Clarets remain three points behind Leeds in third place but with their goal difference now only seven goals inferior to United’s.
Burnley and Leeds will lock horns at Turf Moor next Monday night.
