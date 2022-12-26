'Big club': Ex-Leeds United target Matheus Cunha makes prediction ahead of record Wolves move
Former Leeds United target Matheus Cunha has sealed a switch to Leeds United’s Premier League rivals Wolves and made an immediate confident prediction about his new club.
Leeds have been long-term admirers of Brazilian international striker Matheus Cunha who the Whites thought they might be able to sign in the summer of 2021 from Hertha Berlin had Marcelo Bielsa willed it. Cunha instead joined Atletico Madrid and the 23-year-old is now signing for United’s Premier League rivals Wolves who have officially announced that the Brazilian will join the club on January 1, subject to work permit.
Cunha will become new boss Julen Lopetegui’s first signing and is joining the Molineux outfit on a loan move which will automatically become a permanent deal until 2027, should certain clauses be triggered. Wolves will reportedly pay £43m to sign the marksman, a fee which would make him the club’s record signing.
Wolves sit bottom of the Premier League table and return to action with Boxing Day’s trip to Everton, ahead of which Cunha has issued huge confidence in both the Wolves project as a whole and his side’s chances against the Toffees.
“I’m really excited to be part of this group and to be part of this club – it’s a big club," said Cunha to wolves.co.uk. “I’m excited to play in the Premier League, to play in Wolverhampton, and I think the most important point is that I’m happy like a kid. The first game I want to play, but it’s not possible, so I’ll be supporting the team a lot. I hope we will win against Everton because this is a very important three points for us and I believe the team will win this first game.”
Reflecting on his conversations with new boss Lopetegui, Cunha explained: "I know him as we’ve played against each other three or four times, and he’s a big coach, he has a big mentality. He told me about him joining Wolverhampton and Wolverhampton having a big project and I took to the project, I believe in it a lot, and I believe in him. I also believe in the players, and I believe in the club
“The situation I’ve come into is not the best one. We need to take a little bit more points. But I believe in the club, I believe a lot in the coach, the mentality he has and he has many things to do here in Wolverhampton with the players, but the quality of the players is unbelievable. He’s a great person also, and I think everything together, we will put Wolverhampton where Wolverhampton needs to be.”