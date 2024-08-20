Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Leeds United skipper Ethan Ampadu hopes the Whites' recruitment team can bring in some 'big characters' to replace those the side has lost in recent weeks.

Ampadu signed a long-term contract with the club last year and officially became club captain earlier this summer following the departure of Liam Cooper.

The 23-year-old has seen the likes of Wales international teammate Joe Rodon arrive on a permanent deal this summer, as well as Joe Rothwell on a season-long loan and Jayden Bogle from Sheffield United, but Leeds' incoming business has stalled, somewhat.

In the interim, the Whites have lost Crysencio Summerville and Georginio Rutter for a combined £65 million, in addition to Archie Gray's £40 million exit for Tottenham Hotspur at the beginning of July.

Speaking to the BBC ahead of Leeds' trip to face Sheffield Wednesday this weekend, Ampadu reflected on the situation: "Every football club has incomings and outgoings and you understand that.

"Of course it's never nice to lose players and any player that moves on, we wish them the best and likewise any player that comes in, we want them to be part of what we want to fight for. I think naturally we have been good at keeping close knit no matter who's here.

"We all get on well, obviously you miss some big characters but hopefully there's some big characters coming in. This group is together and we're all fighting for the same thing."

Ampadu continues to be a mainstay under manager Daniel Farke and is expected to play every available fixture throughout the 2024/25 season, provided he is fit and available. The Leeds boss hopes to bring in an additional central midfielder to play alongside the Welshman, as well as replacements for the departed Summerville and Rutter.