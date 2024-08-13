Big changes in new predicted final Championship table and Leeds United verdict after Burnley romp at Luton Town and fresh Sheffield Wednesday view

Lee Sobot
By Lee Sobot

Leeds United writer

Published 13th Aug 2024, 17:20 BST
Updated 13th Aug 2024, 17:55 BST
A huge statement has been made by one of Leeds United’s key new season rivals, leading to big changes in the new predicted final Championship table.

Daniel Farke’s Whites could only manage a draw from Saturday’s first game of the new season at home to newly-promoted Portsmouth which ended in a 3-3 draw despite a dominant display from the hosts.

Leeds, though, remained comfortably clear favourites to win the division ahead of the rest of the weekend’s games which concluded with a massive opening clash between relegated pair Luton Town and Burnley at Kenilworth Road on Monday night.

All eyes were on the Hatters and Clarets upon their return to the second tier and Scott Parker’s Burnley side dazzled in recording an impressive 4-1 victory which Parker hailed as a “statement” win on a day when Ryan Lowe also departed his job as Preston North End boss my mutual consent.

Burnley had been almost twice the price of Leeds to win the title but that is no longer the case as part of big verdict changes at the top of the division. The top end of the Championship market was almost reformed after Burnley’s win and here is how the bookmakers now see the final table finishing based on the very latest odds.

Relegation odds: 7-4.Title odds: 250-1.

1. 24th: Plymouth Argyle (relegated)

Relegation odds: 7-4.Title odds: 250-1. Photo: Nigel French

Relegation odds: 7-4.Title odds: 150-1.

2. 23rd: Oxford United (relegated)

Relegation odds: 7-4.Title odds: 150-1. Photo: Morgan Harlow

Relegation odds: 3-1.Title odds: 150-1.

3. 22nd: Cardiff City (relegated)

Relegation odds: 3-1.Title odds: 150-1. Photo: Steven Paston

Relegation odds: 10-3.Title odds: 150-1.

4. 21st: Preston North End

Relegation odds: 10-3.Title odds: 150-1. Photo: Nathan Stirk

Relegation odds: 10-3.Title odds: 100-1.

5. 20th: Millwall

Relegation odds: 10-3.Title odds: 100-1. Photo: Kieran Cleeves

Relegation odds: 9-2.Title odds: 100-1.

6. 19th: Derby County

Relegation odds: 9-2.Title odds: 100-1. Photo: Richard Sellers

