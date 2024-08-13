Daniel Farke’s Whites could only manage a draw from Saturday’s first game of the new season at home to newly-promoted Portsmouth which ended in a 3-3 draw despite a dominant display from the hosts.

Leeds, though, remained comfortably clear favourites to win the division ahead of the rest of the weekend’s games which concluded with a massive opening clash between relegated pair Luton Town and Burnley at Kenilworth Road on Monday night.

All eyes were on the Hatters and Clarets upon their return to the second tier and Scott Parker’s Burnley side dazzled in recording an impressive 4-1 victory which Parker hailed as a “statement” win on a day when Ryan Lowe also departed his job as Preston North End boss my mutual consent.