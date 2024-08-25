Big change in new predicted final Championship table after blow for Leeds United rivals

Daniel Farke’s Whites headed for Friday night’s Yorkshire derby at Sheffield Wednesday sat on just two points out of a possible six following an opening weekend 3-3 draw at home to Portsmouth and then a goalless stalemate at West Brom.

Leeds, though, bagged their first three-point haul of the new campaign in impressive fashion at Hillsborough as lovely goals from Brenden Aaronson and Dan James sealed a 2-0 victory for a dominant Whites. The triumph put Farke’s side on five points from a possible nine ahead of the weekend’s other fixtures in which much-fancied Burnley travelled to Sunderland in a Saturday afternoon 3pm kick-off.

Both sides went into the contest having won their first two games but Burnley’s perfect start came to a halt as the Black Cats sealed a 1-0 success. Burnley had been title favourites heading into the contest, ahead of which Sunderland were still 20-1 shots.