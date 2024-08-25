Big change in new predicted final Championship table after blow for Leeds United rivals

Published 25th Aug 2024, 17:19 BST
Leeds United’s victory at Sheffield Wednesday was followed by a blow for a key Championship rival – and a fresh verdict has now been delivered on the final predicted table.

Daniel Farke’s Whites headed for Friday night’s Yorkshire derby at Sheffield Wednesday sat on just two points out of a possible six following an opening weekend 3-3 draw at home to Portsmouth and then a goalless stalemate at West Brom.

Leeds, though, bagged their first three-point haul of the new campaign in impressive fashion at Hillsborough as lovely goals from Brenden Aaronson and Dan James sealed a 2-0 victory for a dominant Whites. The triumph put Farke’s side on five points from a possible nine ahead of the weekend’s other fixtures in which much-fancied Burnley travelled to Sunderland in a Saturday afternoon 3pm kick-off.

Both sides went into the contest having won their first two games but Burnley’s perfect start came to a halt as the Black Cats sealed a 1-0 success. Burnley had been title favourites heading into the contest, ahead of which Sunderland were still 20-1 shots.

There is, though, now a revised verdict and this is how the bookmakers are now predicting the final Championship table to look based on the very latest odds.

Relegation odds: 5-4.

1. 24th: Plymouth Argyle (relegated)

Photo: Lewis Storey

Relegation odds: 5-4.

2. 23rd: Oxford United (relegated)

Photo: David Rogers

Relegation odds: 5-2.

3. 22nd: Cardiff City (relegated)

Photo: Matt McNulty

Relegation odds: 11-4.

4. 21st: Millwall

Photo: Dan Istitene

Relegation odds: 11-4.

5. 20th: Derby County

Photo: Barrington Coombs

Relegation odds: 3-1.

6. 19th: Preston North End

Photo: Nathan Stirk

