Big change in mind on Leeds United forecast after fresh blow at Fulham

Leeds United fell to another defeat in Saturday’s Premier League clash at Fulham which led to a change of opinion on the Whites’ forecast in their battle to stay up.

Lee Sobot
By Lee Sobot
Published 22nd Apr 2023, 15:28 BST- 1 min read

Javi Gracia’s side were still as big 5-2 to be relegated with the bookmakers as they approached Saturday’s lunchtime showdown at Craven Cottage, ahead of which they were fifth favourites to go down.

The betting market will not be completely reformed until after all of this weekend’s games but Leeds were instantly cut from 5-2 to 15-8 to be relegated after Saturday’s 2-1 defeat to the Cottagers.

That had Leeds heading towards the same ball park area as Everton and Leicester City who were both hovering around the even money mark to go down ahead of Saturday’s games.

FRESH BLOW: For Leeds United in Saturday's 2-1 defeat at Fulham. Photo by Bryn Lennon/Getty Images.FRESH BLOW: For Leeds United in Saturday's 2-1 defeat at Fulham. Photo by Bryn Lennon/Getty Images.
FRESH BLOW: For Leeds United in Saturday's 2-1 defeat at Fulham. Photo by Bryn Lennon/Getty Images.

Bottom of the table Southampton remain long odds on to be relegated at 1-8 despite Friday night’s 3-3 draw at Arsenal and Nottingham Forest are also predicted to go down with Steve Cooper’s side second favourites at 1-4.

