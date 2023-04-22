Big change in mind on Leeds United forecast after fresh blow at Fulham

Javi Gracia’s side were still as big 5-2 to be relegated with the bookmakers as they approached Saturday’s lunchtime showdown at Craven Cottage, ahead of which they were fifth favourites to go down.

The betting market will not be completely reformed until after all of this weekend’s games but Leeds were instantly cut from 5-2 to 15-8 to be relegated after Saturday’s 2-1 defeat to the Cottagers.

That had Leeds heading towards the same ball park area as Everton and Leicester City who were both hovering around the even money mark to go down ahead of Saturday’s games.

FRESH BLOW: For Leeds United in Saturday's 2-1 defeat at Fulham. Photo by Bryn Lennon/Getty Images.