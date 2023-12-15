Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Third-placed Leeds saw their seven-game unbeaten run ended in Tuesday night's 1-0 defeat at Sunderland which has left Daniel Farke's side ten points adrift of the Championship's top two following midweek wins for Ipswich Town and Leicester City.

Ahead of Saturday afternoon's visit of Coventry City, Leeds are now ten points behind second-placed Ipswich and 11 adrift of leaders Leicester who resumed leadership of the division through Wednesday night's 3-2 win at home to Millwall in response to Ipswich's 2-1 win at Watford the previous night.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But another big change in the automatics landscape is expected before Leeds even kick off against Coventry with Ipswich firmly expected to move top of the pile with a victory in Saturday's lunchtime derby at home to Norwich City. Ipswich are no bigger than 4-7 to beat a Norwich side who are 5-1 shots at Portman Road whilst 7-2 is available about the draw.

PERFECT RESPONSE: Expected from Leeds United under boss Daniel Farke, above. Photo by Ian Hodgson/PA Wire.

Another win for the Tractor Boys would leave Leeds 13 points behind Kieran McKenna's side but a perfect Whites response is expected in Saturday's 3pm kick-off against the Sky Blues. Daniel Farke's hosts are strong odds on favourites with every firm and no bigger than 11-20 to beat their 14th-placed visitors who can be backed at 11-2 to leave Elland Road with all three points.

The draw is on offer at 7-2 and Leeds have the first nine players in the first scorer market which is headed by Joel Piroe at 9-2. Matt Godden and Haji Wright are rated the chief Coventry threats but the duo are as big as 11-1 to net the game's first goal, just ahead of team mates Ellis Simms (12s) and Callum O'Hare (14s).

Leicester must wait until Monday evening before taking in their next fixture at Birmingham City which they are predicted to be kicking-off in second place, two points behind Ipswich and only eight points ahead of Leeds but with a game in hand.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Yet the Foxes are expected to continue winning ways at St Andrew’s against Wayne Rooney’s side who are not fancied to provide Leeds or Ipswich with a favour despite being at home. Wayne Rooney's Blues can be backed at 5-1 but Leicester are 4-7 with 16-5 on offer about the draw as part of a weekend when the division's top five are all odds-on for victories.