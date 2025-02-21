Big boosts expected for key pair of Leeds United promotion rivals with Whites twist

Boosts are expected for a key pair of Leeds rivals with a Whites twist.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Big fresh boosts are expected for Leeds United’s automatic promotion rivals Burnley and Sunderland - but with a Whites last laugh twist.

Championship frontrunners Leeds must wait until Monday night for the next game in their promotion quest through the huge showdown against second-placed Sheffield United at Bramall Lane.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Daniel Farke’s Whites sit two points clear of Sheffield United at the top of the division and Leeds have a seven-point cushion in the division’s automatic promotion places back to third-placed Burnley.

Sunderland are then another three points further back in fourth place as part of a clear breakaway top four in the race for the two automatic promotion spots.

The bookmakers, though, fully expect Burnley and Sunderland to close up with victories from their weekend fixtures but with the Whites also fancied for a three-point haul at Bramall Lane.

Burnley host Sheffield Wednesday in a Friday night clash at Turf Moor for which Scott Parker’s Clarets are odds on favourites and no bigger than 17-20. The Owls can be backed at 22-5 whilst the draw is on offer at 49-20.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sunderland then take on Hull City in a Saturday lunchtime clash at The Stadium of Light for which the Black Cats are also odds-on and no bigger than 4-6. The Tigers are 23-5 shot and 29-10 is available about the draw.

Leeds, though, despite being away from home, are odds-on themselves for Monday night’s clash at the Blades who are as big as 16-5 despite having home advantage.

The Whites are no bigger than 19-20 but as short as 4-5 with some firms. The draw can be backed at 27-10 and Leeds have the first four players in the first scorer market which is headed by Joel Piroe at 5-1.