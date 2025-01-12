Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Leeds sit top of the Championship - and the Whites are expected to strengthen their position.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A fresh boost in Leeds United’s promotion bid is expected for next weekend’s league return with key rivals on a collision course.

Leeds will resume their quest for Premier League football with next Sunday’s Championship Yorkshire derby hosting of Sheffield Wednesday in which the bookmakers are very confident Daniel Farke’s Whites will take all three points.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite Wednesday’s improved recent fortunes, Leeds have been marked up as strong odds-on favourites with every bookmaker in being no bigger than 4-11 but as short as 3-10 with some firms. The tenth-placed Owls are rated 17-2 shots to win at Elland Road and the draw is as big as 4-1.

Leeds will be last to play of the division’s key promotion contenders next weekend, the derby hosting of Wednesday taking place in a Sunday 12 noon showdown at LS11.

But two of United’s key rivals are on a direct collision beforehand with second-placed Burnley and fourth-placed Sunderland locking horns at Turf Moor on Friday night.

Sunderland now sit just three points behind Leeds in fourth place but the bookmakers think the Black Cats will fall to a defeat against the Clarets who are 5-4 favourites.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Victory for Burnley would take them top and two points above Leeds but having played a game more.

Third-placed Sheffield United then host Norwich City on Saturday afternoon in 3pm kick-off at Bramall Lane, for which the Blades are a similar price to the Clarets.

Victory for Chris Wilder’s 6-5 favourites would also take them two points above Leeds who the bookies think will kick-off against Sheffield Wednesday down in third place.

The Whites, though, are expected to complete a clean sweep of wins for the division’s top three against the Owls.