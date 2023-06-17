Leeds news you can trust since 1890
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Outrage as Milly Dowler murderer granted permission to marry in prison
Four people including children found dead in London flat
Strictly Come Dancing: It Takes Two’s new host revealed
Man charged with murder after 3 people killed
Rail workers to walk out for 24 hours over sick pay and overtime
Michael Lockwood charged with rape & indecent assault

Big boost for Leeds United attacker is followed by shock setback and decision taken on defender

A big boost for a Leeds United attacker was followed by a shock setback in Friday night’s internationals.
Lee Sobot
By Lee Sobot
Published 17th Jun 2023, 13:02 BST- 1 min read

Whites winger Dan James, who spent last season on loan at Fulham, started for Wales in Friday evening’s Euro 2024 qualifier at home to Armenia and the Whites forward’s sixth goal for his country gave his side a tenth-minute lead.

Yet the strike ultimately did not lay the platform for a victory as Armenia hit back to record a shock 4-2 victory in which Wales striker Kieffer Moore was sent off. James, who lined up on the left wing, played 82 minutes before being taken off for Nathan Broadhead.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Elsewhere in the internationals sphere, Denmark boss Kasper Hjulmand took the decision to name Whites right back Rasmus Kristensen on his bench for Friday night’s Euros qualifier at home to Northern Ireland. Kristensen was finally introduced in the 80th minute as part of a 1-0 success for his side.

BOOST: For Leeds United's Dan James for Wales but followed by a setback. Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images.BOOST: For Leeds United's Dan James for Wales but followed by a setback. Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images.
BOOST: For Leeds United's Dan James for Wales but followed by a setback. Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images.
Related topics:WalesFulham