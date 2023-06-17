Big boost for Leeds United attacker is followed by shock setback and decision taken on defender

Whites winger Dan James, who spent last season on loan at Fulham, started for Wales in Friday evening’s Euro 2024 qualifier at home to Armenia and the Whites forward’s sixth goal for his country gave his side a tenth-minute lead.

Yet the strike ultimately did not lay the platform for a victory as Armenia hit back to record a shock 4-2 victory in which Wales striker Kieffer Moore was sent off. James, who lined up on the left wing, played 82 minutes before being taken off for Nathan Broadhead.

Elsewhere in the internationals sphere, Denmark boss Kasper Hjulmand took the decision to name Whites right back Rasmus Kristensen on his bench for Friday night’s Euros qualifier at home to Northern Ireland. Kristensen was finally introduced in the 80th minute as part of a 1-0 success for his side.