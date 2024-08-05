A star man has sealed an €18m transfer exit from a predicted key Leeds United promotion rival.

Brazilian midfielder Gabriel Sara started every single Championship game for Norwich City last season during which he contributed 13 goals and 12 assists as the Canaries made the play-offs.

Sara, 25, then started both legs of the play-off semi-final against Leeds in which his side suffered a 4-0 defeat in the second leg at Carrow Road after a goalless draw at Elland Road.

Sara, who was contracted at Norwich until the summer of 2026, was in big demand this summer and the Brazilian has now completed a permanent transfer to Turkish champions Galatasaray who announced the signing for an 18m euros fee.

According to the Norwich Evening News, Sara attracted interest from two Premier League clubs and two Serie A clubs this summer before opting for the switch to Turkey and Champions League football. It is believed that the €18m fee excluded add-ons and bonuses.

Speaking before the deal had finally been completed, Canaries boss Johannes Hoff Thorup told the Norwich Evening News: “First of all we should be proud that we have developed a player here to this level in his career.

“Also when we create these type of stories it helps to create the next ones that we can hopefully bring to this club to show them if you can perform in a good league at a good club then you are ready to take the next step. If it will be a transfer for him, then it's more than well deserved.”

Norwich signed Sara from Sao Paulo in July 2022 for a reported £6m plus add-ons. The Canaries are expected to be key players in the new season Championship promotion race, Thorup’s side generally joint fifth favourites to win the division.