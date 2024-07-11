Big blow for Leeds United's Championship rivals as striker makes Premier League move

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A striker from one of Leeds United’s Championship rivals has made a Premier League move.

England under-21s international attacker Cameron Archer joined Sheffield United from Aston Villa in an £18m deal last summer but the Blades only paid part of that amount upfront as Villa effectively held a loan fee.

The terms of the deal also meant that Archer would return to Villa if the Blades were relegated and the Sheffield club have now confirmed that the 22-year-old has returned to Villa Park upon the club’s drop to the second tier.

A statement from the Blades read: “Sheffield United can confirm that Cameron Archer has returned to Aston Villa under terms of the initial transfer agreement. The 22-year-old made 30 top-flight appearances for the Blades last term, netting on four occasions, including at Villa Park in December. His other goals came on his debut against Everton, the winner against Wolves at Bramall Lane and the opener in the victory over Luton Town at Kenilworth Road. Thanks for your efforts, Cam.”