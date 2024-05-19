Ex-Leeds United owner Andrea Radrizzani dealt big blow in new team bid with legend boss

A blow has been dealt to former Leeds owner Andrea Radrizzani in a new team bid.

Former Leeds United owner Andrea Radrizzani’s Sampdoria side have been dealt a big blow in their quest to return to former glories.

A consortium that included Radrizzani completed a takeover of Sampdoria last summer and the club appointed legendary player and ex-Juventus boss Andrea Pirlo as their new manager ahead of the 2023-24 campaign.

Sampdoria finished the regular season in seventh place, qualifying for the promotion play-offs preliminary round which presented a Friday night clash at sixth-placed finishers Palermo.

Sampdoria, though, fell to a 2-0 defeat, ending the team’s promotion bid and leaving them facing another season in Serie B next term.

