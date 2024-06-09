Big blow for ex-Leeds United midfielder Weston McKennie but former-Whites man makes impact
Ex-Leeds United midfielder Weston McKennie and his USA side were a dealt a big blow on Saturday evening as another former Whites man made an impact.
The USA are hosting this summer’s Copa America and Gregg Berhalter’s side took in their first of two warm-up matches with a friendly against Colombia in Maryland on Friday night.
Former Whites loanee McKennie started for the USA but his side were hammered 5-1 and another ex-Whites man Luis Sinisterra was among the goalscorers for Colombia.
McKennie was taken off after 71 minutes, at which point Colombia were only 2-1 ahead. Bournemouth winger Sinisterra was brought off the bench in the same minute and eventually netted Colombia’s fifth and final goal with two minutes left.
Whites midfielder Brenden Aaronson, who spent last season on loan at Union Berlin, was an unused substitute for the USA along with another ex-Whites player in Bournemouth midfielder Tyler Adams.
A huge test now awaits the US in their final friendly on Thursday when they take on Brazil. The States face Bolivia, Panama and Marcelo Bielsa’s Uruguay in Group C of the Copa America which starts a week on Thursday,
