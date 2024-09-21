Big backing for youngster in Leeds United mission and huge double confidence in Whites
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
A Leeds United youngster has received big backing for Saturday afternoon’s Championship clash at Cardiff City for which there is huge confidence in Daniel Farke’s Whites.
Mateo Joseph has began the new season as United’s starting striker but the 20-year-old squandered a golden early chance in last weekend’s 1-0 defeat at home to Burnley when sent through one on one only to fire wide.
Joseph, though, has received big backing from the bookmakers for Saturday’s clash at Cardiff for which he is clear favourite to score first and no bigger than 4-1.
The bookies have plenty of confidence in Leeds who are odds-on with every firm to leave with a victory in being no bigger than 4-5 but as short as 4-6. The draw is on offer at 14-5 and Cardiff can be backed at 4s.
Leeds are responsible for the first eight players in the first scorer market which is topped by Joseph followed by Patrick Bamford (11-2), Joel Piroe(11-2), Willy Gnonto (7s), Joe Gelhardt (7s), Manor Solomon (8s), Largie Ramazani (17-2) and Brenden Aaronson (21-2).
Yakou Meite is rated the chief Cardiff threat but still 12-1 to score the game’s first goal, bigger odds than no goalscorer at all at 19-2.
As part of big double backing for the Whites, Leeds remain clear title favourites despite last weekend’s defeat at 7-4, ahead of Burnley who are still as big as 11-2. Middlesbrough, Sheffield United and early leaders West Brom are all 10s, followed by Sunderland at 12s.
There is then a big gap to Coventry City at 33s.
