"He's healthy but we're not going to anticipate his return, he'll return next weekend," said Bielsa.

Firpo has started 11 Premier League games for the Whites since his summer move from Barcelona having missed action through Covid-19, suspension and a pair of niggles. The latest was a hamstring problem, picked up in the Premier League visit to West Ham United.

Patrick Bamford is one of three long-term injury victims in Bielsa's squad, along with Kalvin Phillips and Liam Cooper. Bamford's season has been disrupted heavily by a series of injuries which began with an ankle problem at Newcastle United in September. He returned against Brentford in December only to damage his hamstring celebrating his last-gasp equaliser and more recently picked up a foot problem.

It was also the Brentford game that saw both Cooper and Phillips limp off having injured their hamstrings too. Bielsa hopes to get the pair, who returned to the grass at Thorp Arch last week, back in time for March.

"He's expected to return in the first few days of March and his recovery is going as predicted," said Bielsa when asked for an update on Phillips.

"Bamford, Phillips, Cooper and Firpo won't be considered for the game against Everton."

In midweek Bielsa stuck with Robin Koch in the central defensive midfield role, with Matuesz Klich and Rodrigo playing in front of him. Adam Forshaw made his return from a hamstring problem off the bench in the second half at Aston Villa and will be available to contest the number eight role with Klich.