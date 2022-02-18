Whites supporters have made their presence felt in an almost tangible way ever since returning to stadiums without attendance restrictions back in August.

Their noise levels have become a Premier League talking point, both at home and away, but it is at Elland Road where they have made the most impact. Against Wolves earlier in the season the intensity of their backing in the second half was credited by a number of players as influential in the performance and a comeback that rescued a point. It was a similar story against Burnley, when the crowd sensed the urgency of the need to win and created an atmosphere deserving of three points.

Their backing, in the face of inconsistency this season and a battle closer to the bottom of the table than any they've experienced with Bielsa at the helm, has never been lost on the Argentine. He, therefore, is more concerned about delivering something for the supporters to cheer about than asking them for any kind of special support as his team faces the club's old enemy on Sunday.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“It’s not about what I would like, but it’s what the fans give always, they always support the team unconditionally," he said.

"It’s difficult to imagine a support better or bigger than the one we have already received and of course we think more about what we need to give to the public rather than what we need to receive from them.”

Bielsa has witnessed some special days at Elland Road but never before led his team into a home game against Manchester United with supporters present. He's expecting an atmosphere to savour.

"The presence of a classic opponent increases the enthusiasm and it’s going to be precious to be able to witness it," he added.