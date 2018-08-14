Bielsa highlights important role of Corberan to Leeds United

LEEDS UNITED head coach Marcelo Bielsa has hailed the influence of under-23s coach Carlos Corberan, describing the Spaniard as "very important" to his Whites.

Corberan became under-23s head coach when replacing Jason Blunt in June 2017 and the 35-year-old has been close to Bielsa on the touchline of United's first two Championship games against Stoke City and Derby County.

Midfielder Jamie Shackleton, the latest graduate from Corberan's under-23s and Whites academy, was brought on as second half substitute during Saturday's 4-1 triumph at Derby to replace a tired Mateusz Klich with Bielsa revealing Corberan's work meant Shackleton was able to slot straight into the side.

Bielsa has also applauded the influence of Corberan for Northern Ireland international Stuart Dallas being brought on to replace Klich in centre midfield in the opening weekend success against Stoke.

"He's very important," said Bielsa, asked about the role of Corberan.

"This information is supported by reality.

"Because during the first game, Dallas when he got in, resolved a situation we had at that moment of the game.

"And in the last game against Derby, a player who was much younger (Jamie Shackleton) had the responsibility to resolve the same situation we had, or a similar one.

"So this readiness to adapt to necessities has been seriously developed by Carlos.

"He is a very important person for us because he brings to the team players we need and players who come from the academy.

"Players in the academy are a very important ingredient for the team.

"We already have in the first-team players from the academy."