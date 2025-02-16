Young Whites striker Harry Gray has delivered an exciting Leeds United verdict.

Whites teen ace Harry Gray has delivered an exciting Leeds United striker verdict after his double fresh impact for the club’s under-21s.

Harry - younger brother of former Whites ace Archie - had been making giant strides in the club’s Academy and then became involved in first team pre-season until injury struck.

The teenager formed part of the first team squad that flew out for pre-season in Germany as part of a summer in which he made his Whites ‘debut’ in front of fans as a substitute in the friendly at Harrogate Town.

Gray, though, was then forced to take time out due to back problems which temporarily stalled his progress.

Now, however, the England youth international striker is very much back in business, the 16-year-old bagging a match-winning brace for the club’s under-21s in Saturday’s 2-1 win at Derby County’s under-21s.

Speaking post match to LUTV, Gray alluded to his recent spell on the sidelines but excitingly declared that he had now returned as an even better player. Fresh from his weekend double, the teen says the next need is continued minutes.

“I just need to keep playing games,” said the young striker.

“It was a while that I was out for but I developed a bit more physically and I feel a lot better now than before. Everything happens for a reason, so I am enjoying it now.

“It was tough at the start but everyone and my family told me I would get through it, physically I would get better and I feel a better player now.”