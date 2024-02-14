Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Former Leeds United frontman Alan Smith has issued his verdict on the Championship promotion race. The Whites are now sitting in second place after seven straight league wins, adding to their winning run with a 4-0 away victory over Swansea City on Tuesday night.

The Whites have successfully chased down Ipswich Town and Southampton over recent weeks, though the two teams below them do have games in hand at this point. Plenty of drama likely remains in the battle for second place, with leaders Leicester City well on their way to promotion and a potential points record.

In the meantime, former Whites frontman Smith has issued his prediction for the top two race, with Leeds and Southampton now the two favourites. “I think they’ll (Leeds) go up automatically, and they’re really consistent,” said Smith speaking to BritishGambler.co.uk.

“I feel as though Leicester will win it and after the great start, they’ll probably run away with it, and then it will be Leeds and Southampton just because of the squad depth. Ipswich have been fantastic but it’s just the size of the Leeds and Southampton squads. I think Leeds have a better equipped squad now than when they were in the Premier League last year. When you look through the dynamic of players in the right places and overall squad depth, I think they’re better equipped to go up and stay up than they were previously.

“I feel like Leeds’ home form – unbeaten at home all season – can carry them through. If you win your home games, you don’t even need to win away. Draws away and getting a point is always a good result, especially in that league.”