A rival boss has served up ‘best in the league’ praise for key Leeds rival.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

QPR boss Marti Cifuentes has served up praise for Leeds United’s key promotion rivals Sheffield United and a particular standing as “best in the league”.

Leeds needed a favour from the Rs in their Saturday afternoon hosting of the Blades to stop Chris Wilder’s side closing the gap at the top of the division after Daniel Farke’s side drew 1-1 with West Brom.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite a second half fightback, QPR suffered a 2-1 defeat, after which Cifuentes declared his pride in his players as he highlighted Sheffield United’s standing as the best team in the league away from home.

Saturday’s result took Sheffield United’s haul on the road to an impressive 37 points from 18 games - six points better than Leeds who have played one game less on their travels.

The Rs manager felt his side rued the number of chances his side squandered but faced up to the “reality” of not taking them and the two “high quality” goals from the Blades.

As quoted by the Sheffield Star, Cifuentes said: “I fully think we created enough chances to score, but that's the reality of football. It's about quality, not quantity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“They got a really good second goal but we could have done better with both of the goals. I think the team performed at a high level but we were up against a high-quality side who had two or three moments which decided the game.

“I feel very proud of my players, I thought we were dominant for many moments of the game and really pushed a team that's the best team in the league away from home, and are and pushing to get back in the Premier League.

“It's a club that has this financial strength, as their winter window showed, but the two goals were the only situations I really remember apart from when we were pushing.

“Cooper was really good at defending the goal and made many good saves. We're here to win games, no matter what. But when I look back at the game, I think we performed at a high level.”