Leeds United completed the loan signing of Tottenham Hotspur defender Joe Rodon yesterday evening which sees the Welsh international join up with Daniel Farke’s squad at Elland Road for the 2023/24 campaign.

Rodon spent last season out on loan at French club Stade Rennais, where he drew plaudits from the club’s fanbase for his effort and application in central defence. Despite appearing 22 times for the Ligue 1 side, Rennes opted not to make his stay permanent and subsequently the experienced defender has been on the lookout for a new opportunity.

Farke and the recruitment staff have identified the former Swansea City enforcer as a player to supplement Leeds’ ailing defensive ranks, which was rocked by news that skipper Liam Cooper will spend eight weeks out with a foot injury earlier this week.

Speaking to youth football experts Scouted Football, the YEP has gleaned insight into the 25-year-old centre-half based on his time at the Liberty Stadium, as well as his exploits for Wales.

Wales' Joe Rodon celebrates after Nathan Broadhead scores their side's first goal of the game during the UEFA Euro 2024 Group D qualifying match at the Stadion Poljud, Split. Picture date: Saturday March 25, 2023.

Yorkshire Evening Post: Hi, Llew, thanks for agreeing to speak with the YEP. As a Welshman, you’ve seen plenty of Joe Rodon – what should Leeds supporters expect from the signing?

Llew Davies, Scouted Football: Joe Rodon has been a mainstay of the Cymru national team since 2020. He played every single minute of our major tournament campaigns (EURO 2020 and the 2022 World Cup), and for good reason: he's our best centre-back.

YEP: Sounds good, what’s he like as a player, then?

LD: He's pretty dependable when defending his own box, cutting out crosses in particular, and is pretty solid in the air, winning most of what's thrown against him. He tends to step onto play. His general level will make up for the odd lapse in concentration and/or poor decision.

YEP: Rodon’s been described as a physical competitor, presumably that’s something which has stood out for Wales – what about his ability on the ball?

LD: We rarely play in a style that gets the most out of his ability in build-up, which is broadly good. His speed of play, receiving and releasing, is of a good standard and he’s particularly adept at stepping into midfield; it was a standout feature of his game at Swansea in the Championship.

YEP: Okay, what do you make of the move in general, then?