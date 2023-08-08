New research conducted by experts at OLBG has ranked the highest and lowest rated stadiums in the Championship, including new arrivals Leeds United , Leicester City and Southampton , following their drop from the Premier League last season.

The list takes into account factors such as Google, Tripadvisor and Yelp reviews, as well as the volume of online search traffic around each venue. Through this method, the lowest and highest rated stadiums have been put into order — take a look at where Elland Road features compared to the King Power Stadium, St Mary’s, and others ahead of what promises to be a blockbuster season in the Championship.