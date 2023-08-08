Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Best and worst stadiums: Leeds United rated vs Leicester and low Sheffield Wednesday verdict

Leeds United’s Elland Road has been rated by fans alongside stadiums in the rest of the Championship.

By Georgia Goulding
Published 8th Aug 2023, 19:15 BST
Updated 8th Aug 2023, 19:35 BST

New research conducted by experts at OLBG has ranked the highest and lowest rated stadiums in the Championship, including new arrivals Leeds United, Leicester City and Southampton, following their drop from the Premier League last season.

The list takes into account factors such as Google, Tripadvisor and Yelp reviews, as well as the volume of online search traffic around each venue. Through this method, the lowest and highest rated stadiums have been put into order — take a look at where Elland Road features compared to the King Power Stadium, St Mary’s, and others ahead of what promises to be a blockbuster season in the Championship.

Overall rating: 0.91

1. Hillsborough, Sheffield Wednesday

Overall rating: 0.91

Overall rating: 1.21

2. John Smith’s Stadium, Huddersfield Town

Overall rating: 1.21

Overall rating: 1.21

3. Loftus Road, Queens Park Rangers

Overall rating: 1.21

Overall rating: 1.36

4. bet365 Stadium, Stoke City

Overall rating: 1.36

