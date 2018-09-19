Benjamin Mendy jokes he is ready for Leeds United 'call' after £52m Manchester City star sends tweets praise for Marcelo Bielsa

Have your say

Manchester City defender Benjamin Mendy appears to have taken some interest in Leeds United.

The £52million was keeping a close eye on The Whites' 3-0 win over Preston North End last night, and took to Twitter to applaud former manager Marcelo Bielsa before interacting with Leeds supporters.

Benjamin Mendy tweet

Bielsa's arrival has triggered an unbeaten start by Leeds which has taken them top of the Championship table, three points clear of second place Brentford.

And Mendy, who was managed by Bielsa at Marseille, showed his appreciation for the Argentine, tweeting: 'Marcelo Bielsa' with clapping emojis.

This brought a hilarious reply from Leeds fans @NiallBranton, who replied saying: 'I'd have you at Leeds but Barry Douglas has been very good'.

Mendy, up to his usual antics on social media, jokingly revealed he is on standby should anything happen to Douglas, who signed from Wolverhampton Wanderers in the summer.

Benjamin Mendy tweet

'Ahaha ok give me a call if needed bro,' said the Premier League and World Cup winner.

The 24-year-old wasn't finished there, though.

With Mendy keeping a firm eye on Leeds, @BerenCross asked: 'Does this mean Benjamin paid for LUTV tonight?'

Mendy responded: 'Ahahha no I just have the notifications!!!' - displaying message from FlashScores that told him Leeds had just extended their lead to 3-0.

Benjamin Mendy tweet

There is a long way to go but Bielsa has Leeds fans dreaming of a Premier League return.

Who knows, maybe the 63-year-old can tempt Mendy to Elland Road in the future...