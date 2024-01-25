Reported Leeds United target Ben Godfrey has already explained the pivotal piece of advice he received from Daniel Farke earlier in his career. Godfrey has been linked with a move to Leeds as Farke looks to add depth to his back-line, potentially needing more cover at both centre-back and full-back.

Godfrey is a centre-back by trade, but he could potentially play as a full-back, and Farke already knows what to expect from the Everton star having worked with him at Norwich City in the past. Godfrey has since struggled to secure regular game time since arriving at Everton, hence talk of a possible move this January.

Interestingly, during an interview with Everton's club website back in 2021, Godfrey revealed how Farke's advice may have changed the trajectory of his career. He said: "(Farke told me) 'You will be a good midfielder but a top centre-back'. I trusted his opinion and can’t argue with it so far...he mentioned my pace and being aggressive and playing out from the back."

Godfrey added: “People were telling me to be patient when I wasn’t playing – it’s easier said than done, that. It is so hard when you’re not expecting to play but you have to keep grafting to be ready for your chance.

“When my opportunity came, I grabbed it and never looked back. I didn’t break through and relax. Football is a dog-eat-dog industry, someone always wants to take your place. I didn’t want to sit on the bench again, I knew how it felt. I carried on working and made sure I stayed in that team.”

