Saturday's Premier League contest between the Whites and Bees was stacked with contentious refereeing or VAR calls, topped by the decision to overlook Aaron Hickey's shove on Summerville when Leeds were 3-1 down.

Hickey clearly pulled the young United winger's shirt as he made his way towards the Bees box and then knocked over the Whites player just inside the area through a combination of shirt pulling and a tangle of feet.

Referee Robert Jones allowed play to continue and there was no intervention from the game's video assistant referee David Coote who had earlier instructed Jones to check two Brentford penalty appeals that were missed at a first-half corner.

OUT OF LINE: Leeds United boss Jesse Marsch is sent off by referee Robert Jones during Saturday's wild Premier League clash at Brentford as Bees boss Thomas Frank, right, looks on. Photo by Steve Bardens/Getty Images.

Whites boss Marsch was incensed that VAR did not intervene over the Summerville incident and the strength of his protest led to the Whites head coach being sent off.

Gallagher, though, has explained why Leeds were probably not awarded a spot kick and said there were other ways for coaches like Marsch to vent their frustration.

Speaking on an extended version of Ref Watch on Sky Sports News, former Premier League official Gallagher said of the Summerville incident: "I think what happened here, the shirt pull the referee doesn't see, the VAR can't act, as he goes into the box he lets go of the shirt and I think we come back to what the threshold is.

"If he'd have pulled the shirt like he did going into the box, I think without doubt penalty.

"Because he lets go of the shirt and that's what he's seen, there's a little tug of the top, there's a clip of the heel there, has he clipped him or is he going forward?

"That's what's the element of doubt and I think at that point they have just said 'well, the first one yes, but he can't give it because he's outside (the box), the second one, maybe, but we can't give a maybe but it didn't hit the threshold so they have played on.

"That's the only reason I could think, is that they thought it hasn't hit the threshold."

The explanation left Ref Watch host Rob Wootton lost for words and Gallagher could tell.

"You’re looking bemused,” admitted the former official.

It was a similar story with the show’s usual weekly guests of former Whites captain Stephen Warnock and ex Leeds Ladies and England star Sue Smith.

Both were left similarly perplexed.

Warnock said he was "gobsmacked" that Leeds were not awarded a penalty, that there was “no threshold” and that the decision was one of the worst of the whole weekend.

Gallagher added: "Another factor in this is that the referee had a perfect view, a side on view and don't forget the referee is the referee

"He will relay to the VAR, this is my opinion on this and it's if he convinced the VAR with what he has seen."

Asked if he would have given a penalty had he been sent to the monitor himself, Gallagher said: "I think if the referee had given a penalty it would have stood.

"But look at the referee's position. The referee has a perfect view so the referee says no.

"The referee looks and he doesn't even consider a penalty and I think that's what will be relayed back so that's the dilemma you have.

"It's got to be proved clearly wrong. As it is, many people say it is.

"I think the referee has had that view and he will relay that back."

Assessing the reaction of Marsh and his sending off, Gallagher reasoned: "He got frustrated, there's no doubt about that.

"But he has obviously said something untoward."

Asked if Marsch had a point in also being unhappy at the free-kick awarded for Ivan Toney's goal, Gallagher insisted: "It doesn't matter. What matters is what happened.

"No matter how frustrated you are, you see every game, you'll see fouls given against your team which you don’t agree with.

"That's a fact. That's a fact of life. But he's obviously overstepped the mark because referees don't give red cards cheaply.

"If a bench personnel gets a red card he has committed quite a serious offence so he's either been insulting, offensive or abusive and no matter what happens, you have to be careful you don't stray into that area.

"I think there's a number of ways you can vent your frustration.