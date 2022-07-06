Here is all the latest Premier League transfer news.

The latest Premier League broadcast selections were confirmed yesterday ahead of the new season, with three Leeds United matches set for live television coverage.

The Whites’ fixtures against Chelsea and Nottingham Forest will be shown on Sky Sports, before their clash with newly promoted Nottingham Forest is broadcast on BT Sport in September.

As a result, changes have been made to the fixtures, with the Chelsea match taking place on Sunday 21st August at 2pm, Leeds vs Everton kicking off at 8pm on Tuesday 30th August and the Nottingham Forest tie scheduled for 8pm on Monday 12th September.

Meanwhile, the Whites’ trip to Manchester United has also been moved back a day to Sunday 18th September due to the Red Devils’ participation in European competition.

Here are today’s rumours...

1. Chelsea to make £43m offer for Portugal international Chelsea are thought to be preparing a £43 million bid for Sporting Lisbon midfielder Matheus Nunes. Wolves are also said to be interested, however it has been reported that a move to Molineux 'doesn't appeal' to the 23-year-old. (Mail Online)

2. Chelsea target wants Bundesliga move Juventus defender Matthijs de Ligt has reportedly decided he wants to join Bayern Munich amid interest from Chelsea. It was previously claimed that the Dutchman was keen on a move to the Premier League, but it appears he has changed his mind. (Express)

3. Tottenham agree £25.8m fee for attacker Steven Bergwijn looks set to leave Tottenham Hotspur this summer after they agreed a £25.8m deal to see the Dutchman join Ajax. The winger is due to have his medical today. (The Guardian)

4. Arsenal submit €40m bid for Real Madrid ace Arsenal have reportedly made a €40 million offer to sign Real Madrid midfielder, Marco Asensio. AC Milan are thought to have bid €30m for the Spaniard. (Defensa Central)