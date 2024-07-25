Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Leeds United striker Patrick Bamford was put through his paces with an intensive fitness session while his team-mates worked on recovery after Wednesday's friendly game.

Bamford and Daniel James were joined by rehab and fitness coach Ruben Crespo out on the pitch during the morning session on Thursday at Leeds' training camp. The day began with a team meeting, before the squad were split into groups for various recovery and regeneration activities. But Bamford and James were given much more strenuous work, with neither showing any signs of ill effects from their respective issues that kept them out of the 4-1 win over Hannover.

James missed the game as a precautionary measure due to a slight adductor strain, but was twisting and turning fine and receiving passes from Bamford to take on and beat Crespo, after some running and light passing work. Bamford, whose workload has been carefully managed since a minor knee operation on a season-ending injury, stayed out with Crespo after the winger had completed his mandated work and was given repeated running drills for a lengthy period.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Elsewhere during the morning Crysencio Summerville and Willy Gnonto worked on their boxing skills with a shadow sparring session, the Dutchman staying at range and Gnonto looking to get in tight before they spotted club media staff filming their play-fighting.

The players were given mats to place around a tennis court for a stretch and foam rolling session, before new boys Joe Rothwell and Jayden Bogle arrived, alongside Brenden Aaronson, to join in. Fitness and performance coach Chris Domogalla ran the group through their plan for the day in sunshine so bright captain Ethan Ampadu was prompted to appeal for sunglasses from a staff member.

Farke made his arrival, flanked by some of his assistants, before jumping onto a static bike for a fitness session of his own while the players stretched. Laughter was soon ringing out from under a gazebo where, to no one's surprise, Gnonto, Summerville and Georginio Rutter had positioned their mats in close proximity.

After stretching one group was handed velcro cuffs to place around the tops of their legs to work on blood circulation as part of the recovery work.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The session was watched by club technical director Gretar Steinsson, who joined Farke for a conversation following the manager's efforts on the bike. The duo then watched Bamford complete his intense session and Farke wandered over to where Aaronson was set to be interviewed by the YEP, insisting the first question centre around the privileged lifestyle players have in the modern game, including recovery sessions that involve lying down and then two minute rest periods from the lying down. The manager compared it to recovery sessions in his day, which involved significant amounts of running.