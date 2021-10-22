Key men

I'm going for two men at complete opposite ends of the pitch with this, which only bodes well really for Wolves. Goalkeeper Jose Sa and forward Hwang Hee-Chan.

Both players were brought in this summer by new manager Bruno Lage and they've not only settled in well but proven themselves as two real star players in the Wanderers team.

KEY PLAYER: Wolves forward Hwang Hee-Chan. Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images.

Sa had real big gloves to fill when Rui Patricio left for Roma and many were doubtful that he could live up to the quality of the former shot-stopper.

Now, eight games in, not only has he proven that he's capable of filling the void but he's adjudged by many to be even better than Patricio.

He's pulled off real key saves in real important moments so far this season and many are hopeful that as he continues to adapt to the Premier League that he will only get better.

And Hwang. Much like the other famous South Korean forward that we have in the Premier League, Son Heung-min, he's very exciting to watch.

He's direct, not afraid to run at a man and he knows where the net is.

After struggling in the Bundesliga with RB Leipzig, I don't think many were getting too excited when the signing was announced but now he's already cementing himself as a firm fan favourite at Molineux.

He can play through the middle as an out-and-out striker or on the right or the left. In three PL starts he's bagged himself three goals so you can't argue with those numbers.

Strengths

Wolves tick the classic cliche of the best form of defence is attack because that's where their main quality lies.

Raul Jimenez, Adama Traore and the already mentioned Hwang are a front three that can hurt the best of teams.

Leeds will be well aware of the pace of Traore and Hwang is no slouch either.

If they can get the ball into the channels for those two, United could be in trouble.

Up until recently they had struggled to score but now they've found their shooting boots, the forward end of the pitch is looking more dangerous than ever.

Weaknesses

The ability to change things up for Wolves is a problem at current.

Bruno Lage has a number of key players still out with injuries meaning he's working with a very limited squad.

The former Benfica manager likes playing with wing-backs but if that doesn't work, the strength in depth isn't really there to revert to a plan B.

He's already said in numerous press conferences that he needs more players to allow him to alter his tactics depending on the team he's facing/the way a game is going.

But with what he has at his disposal at the minute, he seems reluctant to do that.

If plan A fails, Wolves often do, too.

If Leeds can hinder that, they'll have every chance of getting something from the game.

