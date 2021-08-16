Liam Cooper of Leeds United leads his team out prior to the Premier League match between Manchester United and Leeds United at Old Trafford. (Photo by Alex Morton/Getty Images)

Garth Crook’s team of the week was littered with Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool players following their big wins across the opening weekend.

Spurs’ Japhet Tanganga and Son Heung-min made the cut after they caused an upset on Sunday afternoon thanks to the South Korean’s goal that gifted them a 1-0 victory over Manchester City.

The pair quickly helped put a stop to Man City’s celebrations following their £100 million signing of Grealish and reported interest of their own striker, Harry Kane – who was nowhere to be seen.

"He cut Leeds to ribbons in a display of precision passing I've not seen at Old Trafford since the likes of Bobby Charlton."

Meanwhile, Alisson, Virgil Van Dijk and Mohamed Salah featured in the team following their convincing 3-0 win over newly-promoted Norwich City.

Van Dijk made his competitive return for the Reds after being sidelined for most of last season and put an a brilliant performance at Anfield, picking up a clean sheet.

Salah continued his superb form for Liverpool, scoring on his fifth consecutive opening day – breaking a Premier League record.

Garth Crooks selection of the Liverpool trio also came with some criticism for the Canaries.

"I thought Leeds had a chance when they made it 1-1, but that was before Mason Greenwood had two of the best touches you will ever see on the run."

"Norwich have spent a season out of the Premier League but don’t seem to have learned any lessons from the sabbatical,” He said.

"They have returned to the top flight with players who might be good enough to win the Championship, but I will put money on them not surviving this season in the Premier League.”

Manchester United’s Paul Pogba, Bruno Fernandes and Mason Greenwood were also included in Crooks’ team.

Pogba was instrumental in their brilliant win over Leeds United, picking up four assists, while Fernandes bagged a hat-trick and Greenwood also got himself off the mark for the season.

"Is he the real deal? Well, only time will tell."

While the Red Devils put on a brilliant display for the home supporters, the same couldn't be said of the Whites, who were particularly poor.

Crooks said: “As for Leeds, what was that? What happened to the team that frightened the life out of Liverpool at the start of last season? I hope that’s not a sign of things to come.

“Leeds fans have waited far too long to see their team's return to the Premier League and deserve better than that."

Leeds United showed a little glimpse of promise with a stunning goal from Luke Ayling to equalise, but it wasn’t long before their rivals piled on the misery with another four goals.

"I thought Leeds had a chance when they made it 1-1,” Crooks said.

"But that was before Mason Greenwood had two of the best touches you will ever see on the run and then, with his third touch, buried the most glorious pass from Pogba into the net.”

The Whites will be hoping they can kick-start their season with their first home game of the season against Everton this weekend - a fixture which will be many of the Whites’ fans first time watching their side play Premier League football since 2004.

The final three spots in Crooks' team went to Everton’s Richarlison and Chelsea duo Trevoh Chalobah and Marcos Alonso.

The Brazilian scored in the Toffees’ 3-1 win over Southampton on Saturday, while Chalobah scored a stunner on his Premier League debut in Chelsea’s brilliant 3-0 win over Crystal Palace.

Alonso opened the scoring for the home side, before Christian Pulisic doubled their lead and then Chelsea academy product Chalobah made it three.

The 22-year-old broke down in tears as he celebrated with long-term friend, Mason Mount.