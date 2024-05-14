Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Rene Maric left Leeds alongside Jesse Marsch in February 2023

Bayern Munich will be doing all they can to keep hold of former Leeds United coach Rene Maric this summer. That's according to German news outlet Tageszeitung, who claim that Bayern, who are yet to find a replacement for Thomas Tuchel, are extremely pleased with the work Maric has done in Bavaria while in charge of the club's Under-19s side.

Maric's contract with the Champions League semi-finalists is due to expire at the end of the season, but the club are keen to offer him a new deal to keep him at the Allianz Arena amid interest from elsewhere. The Austrian has been linked with the vacant managerial position at Sunderland in recent weeks and the report credits the Black Cats with interest.

However, there is also a suggestion that Leeds could be keen on bringing Maric back to the club after initially parting ways with him in February 2023, with the assistant coach leaving Elland Road alongside Jesse Marsch. Whether that claim is accurate remains to be seen, but it's clear that Maric has impressed since joining Bayern in November.

The 31-year-old joined the club as a team lead in coaching development and playing philosophy. He was then given the nod in February to take over the club's youth side, which has a close link to the first-team at Bayern.

The coach's next steps remain unclear but should he stay at Bayern, he will be expected to play his part as the German giants push to bounce back from what has been a trophyless season.

Maric, who has experience working as an assistant manager at Red Bull Salzburg, Borussia Monchengladbach and Borussia Dortmund, spent just over six months with Leeds, where he worked under Marsch. Arriving on the eve of the Premier League season, Maric was thrown into the deep end at Elland Road and he was ultimately part of a coaching staff that struggled to get the best out of the players at their disposal.

Keep up-to date with all the latest Leeds United headlines, with the free Yorkshire Evening News - Leeds United newsletter. He left the club with Leeds perched perilously close to the relegation zone having won four league games all season. Despite his short time in West Yorkshire, Leeds seemed to make a deep impression on the Austrian, who took to Twitter to bid United and the club's supporters an emotional farewell.

"The Elland Road experience was unique and I can’t stress how privileged I felt in the dugout. The staff and people at the club carry this energy with them every day to work & it’s what made working with them so special," he tweeted.

"I’m sorry that I couldn’t contribute more & further as it wasn’t possible to instil some of the different ideas the club envisioned for that great group of highly talented players that surely will be successful in the future. There is no doubt in my eyes.