Barry Douglas set to rejoin former club abroad after Leeds United release
Barry Douglas is set to rejoin Polish side Lech Poznan following his release from Leeds United.
The 31-year-old Scot is flying out to Poland to finalise a two-year deal with his former employers who he will represent once again.
Douglas helped Lech Poznan lift the Ekstraklasa title (Poland's top division) during his two-and-a-half-year stay at the club which began in 2013.
He made 75 appearances during his initial spell, scoring five goals and recording 21 assists.
Douglas has been without a club since his Elland Road contract expired last month.
The left-back spent three years on the books at Leeds United but was hampered by injury which cost him a regular starting spot in Marcelo Bielsa's line-up.
He spent last season on loan with Blackburn Rovers in the Championship having played a largely squad role in United's promotion-winning term.
Douglas' move is dependant on the completion of formalities such as a medical though the Polish club are waiting to hear if he will be forced into quarantine before he can be officially unveiled.