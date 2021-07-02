Former Leeds United defender Barry Douglas. Pic: Getty

The 31-year-old Scot is flying out to Poland to finalise a two-year deal with his former employers who he will represent once again.

Douglas helped Lech Poznan lift the Ekstraklasa title (Poland's top division) during his two-and-a-half-year stay at the club which began in 2013.

He made 75 appearances during his initial spell, scoring five goals and recording 21 assists.

Douglas has been without a club since his Elland Road contract expired last month.

The left-back spent three years on the books at Leeds United but was hampered by injury which cost him a regular starting spot in Marcelo Bielsa's line-up.

He spent last season on loan with Blackburn Rovers in the Championship having played a largely squad role in United's promotion-winning term.