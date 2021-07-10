Former Leeds United defender Barry Douglas. Pic: Getty

The 31-year-old Scot has put pen to paper on a two-year contract with his former club after successfully completing a medical and signing terms.

Douglas flew out to Poland at the start of the month but was forced to quarantine on his arrival in the country which delayed his officially unveiling.

He made 75 appearances during his initial two-and-a-half-year spell with Lech Poznan that began in 2013, scoring five goals and recording 21 assists.

Douglas also helped the club lift the Ekstraklasa title (Poland's top division) before his departure and is hoping to bring more success.

"I am very excited to come back to Lech and I have to thank the club management for offering me this opportunity. I also have to thank the fans who have shown me a lot of love recently. I think it was a good time to come back here," Douglas told the official Lech Poznan club website.

"We have already worked with coach Skorża in Poznań, he is a good coach and has already achieved success in Lech. He has extensive experience and knows what it is like to lead a team to the Polish championship.

"So we have all the ingredients you need to do well. It will definitely be difficult, but the right word to describe my feelings at this point is excitement. Because I think that there is also an exciting moment for Lech Poznań as a club.

"I know the last few years have been tough for the club, although there have been good times too. Now all this is of little importance, because we have to look ahead to what awaits us."

Douglas had been without a club since his Elland Road contract expired last month after saying his goodbyes.

The left-back spent three years on the books at Leeds United but was hampered by injury which cost him a regular starting spot in Marcelo Bielsa's line-up.