Here are all the best of today’s Premier League transfer rumours.

Leeds United were handed a lifeline at the weekend as they once again bagged a late equaliser to gift them hope in the relegation scrap.

Danny Welbeck handed Brighton & Hove Albion a first half goal at Elland Road, before Pascal Struijk claimed a point for the hosts right at the death.

The draw means that the Whites move out of the relegation zone by one point, however they will still be relying on Burnley losing in their game in hand.

The Clarets travel to Villa Park midweek, with Steven Gerrard’s side beaten only once in their previous five matches.

The final day of the Premier League season will see Jesse Marsch’s side travel south to take on Brentford, while Burnley face Newcastle United.

Here are today’s rumours...

1. Southampton to rival Bournemouth for Serie A star Southampton and Bournemouth are both thought to be targeting Fiorentina goalkeeper, Bartlomiej Dragowski. The 24-year-old has played second fiddle to Pietro Terracciano this season. (talkSPORT)

2. Man United and Liverpool snubbed by Brazilian wonderkid Manchester United and Liverpool had reportedly been talking Palmeiras teenager Endrick, however the 15-year-old is now set to sign his first professional contract with the Brazilian club. Endrick has previously been likened to Real Madrid's Vinicius Jr. (Daily Star)

3. Jurgen Klopp confirms interest in World Cup winner Jurgen Klopp has confirmed that Liverpool are interested in signing PSG's Kylian Mbappe this summer, admitting 'we're not blind'. The French starlet is out of contract and looks set to join Real Madrid ahead of next season. (Evening Standard)

4. West Ham open to offers for defensive duo West Ham are reportedly willing to sell Issa Diop and Arthur Masuaku this summer and are eager to replace them with Man City's Nathan Ake and AZ Alkmaar's Owen Wijndal. The pair have made 13 Premier League appearances each this season. (EXWHUemployee)