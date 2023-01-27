NEIL GREWER

‘Leeds United in the FA Cup fourth round’ – not a phrase we often hear. Leeds United away in potential “banana skin” fixture, – is a much more common phrase.

Unlike previous years we are fielding stronger teams in an attempt to seemingly progress in the Cup and about time too.

The FA Cup trophy (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Jesse Marsch can change his whole back four at Accrington and still name three experienced internationals. Likewise in midfield we can make changes without giving debuts to untried youngsters and in the forward line we are spoilt for choice.

So I see several changes from the last game but a strong team. I would not risk Rutter but there is an opportunity to give Bamford and Sinisterra some minutes.

Use of all available substitutions would be in my plan – to either rescue the game [as Cardiff] or see it out but either way protect critical players and give time on the pitch to those in need.

Prediction: Accrington Stanley 0 Leeds United 3.

ANDY RHODES

A trip to Accrington in the Cup should provide Leeds with a welcome distraction but, with the way things are going and based on previous experience in this competition, it won’t be an easy afternoon.

Recent history shows that United have gone into fixtures like this confident of a win despite fielding fringe players across the park. However, when Jesse Marsch says he’s taking the Cup seriously, he seems to mean it.

The Leeds team that blew Cardiff away in the third round replay was strong and players like Rodrigo, Willy Gnonto and Max Wöber were all excellent.

You would hope that they can put in the same performance on what will be a difficult pitch.

Accrington, though, will be up for the fight and won’t roll over easily.

You would expect Leeds to avoid another embarrassing FA Cup defeat but at grounds like this, and on national television, you just never know.

Prediction: Accrington Stanley 1 Leeds United 3.

KEITH INGHAM

Leeds can forget about their Premier League position for a week and instead look forward to a FA Cup fourth round tie at Accrington.

For me the ‘magic’ of the trophy still excites me even though it’s been seven seasons for us to actually reach this round.

This chance of an extended FA Cup run isn’t to be sniffed at.

A win at Accrington Stanley would put Leeds through to the fifth round and dare I say it, only two games from a potential semi-final at Wembley.

First, they must do the business at the oddly-named Wham Stadium, failure will certainly be seen unfavourably by the hierarchy within Elland Road.

So far they have stood firm backing Jesse Marsch, but a Cup exit could certainly change their minds.

You can bet that United will be well supported on the day and I’m hoping and expecting a win to take us through to round five.

Prediction: Accrington Stanley 1 Leeds United 3.

DAVID WATKINS

So, Accrington it is then, with the ‘Owd Reds’ having squeezed past non-league Boreham Wood on Tuesday.

It will be an unusual experience for the Mighty Whites playing in front of only 5,400 or so fans in the Wham Stadium.

The good news is that almost half of those fans will be Leeds fans but let’s hope it’s not raining; many of us will be on the completely open-to-the-elements Coppice Terrace at one end of the ground.

This has to be seen as a great opportunity to progress to the fifth round for the first time in years but we know all about our ability to fluff our lines in this competition.

Accrington are having a poor time in League One and sit just above the relegation zone but will no doubt want their day of glory.

I doubt Leeds will play their strongest side but, with all the options that have suddenly become available, it should be strong enough – maybe a chance to see Georginio Rutter for example or a start for Patrick Bamford.

Prediction: Accrington Stanley 1 Leeds United 4.

MIKE GILLLeeds United make the short trip over the Pennines to face League One strugglers Accrington tomorrow.

Stanley edged past National League Boreham Wood in the rearranged third round replay.

This is a more convenient venue than a trek to Hertfordshire for such an early start.

Although the forthcoming tie has the potential to be a 'banana skin' United must see this game as a welcome relief from the war of attrition that is the Premier League.

The two greatest threats that face the Whites are complacency and the temptation that faces Jesse Marsch to field a weak side.

The horrible memories of the first game against Cardiff should be enough to point ‘Mr Positive’ in the right direction both in his team’s attitude and his selection choices.

A good start is key and United must adapt to the conditions which are likely to be more suitable for an episode of ‘Dancing on Ice’ than an FA Cup tie.