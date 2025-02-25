Former Leeds United attacker Raphinha has reacted to the Whites’ top-of-the-table victory over Championship promotion rivals Sheffield United.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Brazil international and current Barcelona winger congratulated his former teammates in the comments section of Leeds vice-captain Pascal Struijk’s Instagram post, which celebrated victory at Bramall Lane.

Raphinha commented ‘Capiii’, recognising Struijk’s responsibility as captain in Ethan Ampadu’s absence. In addition to acknowledging the armband, the 28-year-old also included a number of emojis synonymous with happiness and excitement.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Raphinha is enjoying a bumper campaign of his own this season, scoring 24 and assisting a further 16 goals for Barcelona in just 37 appearances across all competitions.

The electric winger is a near-certainty to be nominated for the 2025 Balon d’Or award, which recognises the world’s best individual player in men’s football.

Similar to Leeds, Barcelona are currently engaged in a three-way title race with 13 games of the LaLiga campaign remaining. Los Culés are joint top alongside Real Madrid with 54 points and are trailed by Atlético Madrid, a single point behind in third.

The interior of Raphinha’s Barcelona home recently went viral due to the framed shirt collection on display, which included a Leeds jersey from the 2021/22 campaign, signed by the United squad.