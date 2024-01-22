'Baffled' Preston boss Ryan Lowe makes Leeds United season prediction after loss with dual gripe

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Lowe’s side looked set to leave Sunday’s Championship clash at Leeds with a 1-1 draw, only for Daniel Farke’s hosts to be awarded a stoppage time penalty for Ryan Ledson’s handball which Joel Piroe converted in the 94th minute.

Lowe was left fuming with referee David Webb’s decision to award the spot kick, insisting that United’s Joe Rodon had fouled Alan Browne on the edge of the box beforehand and that the ball had then hit Ledson’s arm in a “natural position” for the penalty.

Lowe declared that some of Webb’s decisions had left him “baffled” and planned to see the man in the middle after the game for an explanation. Lowe, though, who felt his side deserved to leave with a point, praised his team for going ‘toe to toe’ with a team who he predicted would end the season with promotion to the Premier League.

WHITES PREDICTION: From Preston boss Ryan Lowe, centre, pictured applauding his side's fans after Sunday's 2-1 defeat against Championship hosts Leeds United at Elland Road. Photo by Nigel French/PA Wire.

“Gutted is an understatement – I thought the boys were terrific in everything they did,” said Lowe at his post-match press conference. “To come to Elland Road and go toe to toe with them and get a good result until a decision which has baffled me. Some of the decisions baffled me all game because they were so inconsistent. I don’t mind, but if you’re going to give one silly foul you’ve got to give them all.

“To be done by a penalty decision where it’s hit your body and rolled up and hit his arm in a natural position was tough to take – but that’s football isn’t it. It shouldn’t have been given. There was a foul on Alan Browne on the edge of the box and then it just rolls up and hits Ryan’s hand, but I don’t know where his hands are meant to be."

Lowe added: “We’ve already had apologies throughout the season of results that should have gone our way, whether that’s red cards or penalties. If we want any luck, we’ll have to earn it ourselves.

