Leeds United centre-half Joe Rodon believes one of his teammates who came off the bench against Middlesbrough was 'absolutely outstanding' on Tuesday night.

Leeds got back to winning ways at the Riverside Stadium while Burnley were held to a goalless draw by Derby County and Sheffield United were beaten for the second game in-a-row.

The Whites defeated Boro by a single goal to nil, although correct offside calls by the assistant referees would have seen Leeds out of sight during the second half, as Ao Tanaka and Patrick Bamford both saw goals erroneously ruled out.

Speaking to Sky Sports after the match, Rodon weighed in with his thoughts on the performance and that of one individual in particular.

"I thought it was a really entertaining game and delighted to come away with a clean sheet and three points," he began. "I think the most important thing is the team comes together and we ride through the wave like you saw tonight. I thought the team showed great personality and even the subs that came in, I thought Pat Bamford was absolutely outstanding when he came on. And that's what it's going to take."

How does it leave the Championship table looking?

Leeds returned to the summit of the Championship on goal difference, joint with Burnley on 85 points, two clear of Sheffield United in third.

"I think the most important thing is just everyone to stay calm," Rodon added. "It's non-stop what we've done all season, moving the ball, being aggressive off the ball and just doing us. There's still a lot of games to play, a lot of points up for grabs and I thought we were back to ourselves tonight, keeping the ball, high line, aggressive, pressing - I thought overall it was a strong performance."

The team host Preston North End at Elland Road on Saturday lunchtime after the Clarets' 8pm kick-off versus Norwich City on Friday night, while the Blades travel to Plymouth Argyle at the same time as Leeds' fixture this weekend.